Champakulam triumphs in Moolam boat race

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Champakulam Chundan lifted the Raja Pramukhan Trophy in the Champakulam Moolam boat race on Tuesday. In a pulsating final, Champakulam, rowed by members of Kerala Police Boat Club, beat Nadubhagom of Nadubhagom Boat Club. Karichal, rowed by Karichal Boat Club, finished third.

‘Moolam Vallamkali’, which marks the beginning of the boat racing season, was held this time after a two-year gap due to Covid. MP Kodikunnil Suresh inaugurated the event while MLA Thomas K Thomas and District Collector Renu Raj spoke.Meanwhile, the 68th Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on September 4. Nehru Trophy will be the opening race of this year’s Champions Boat League.

