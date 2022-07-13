Even Sukumara Kurup couldn’t be held: EP on AKG Centre attack probe

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Even the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup could not be arrested, said LDF convener EP Jayarajan in reply to the reporters in Kannur regarding the investigation on the AKG Centre attack.



“Several governments have come and gone but nobody could arrest Sukumara Kurup. There are many such cases. The police investigation is going on in the right direction. Those who attacked the centre would do anything to escape from the police,” said Jayarajan.

When asked for his comments on state Congress chief K Sudhakaran’s remark, Jayarajan said he doesn’t deserve a reply. Sudhakaran had accused Jayarajan of sending the attackers to the AKG Centre. “I don’t want to stoop to a level so low to give a reply to Sudhakaran. I don’t have any idea about how to make a bomb or how to throw it. knows it. So you should better ask him about the bomb,” said Jayarajan.

COMPLAINT AGAINST JAYARAJAN AND SREEMATHI

Social activist Navas Paichira has lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police demanding to register cases against LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and CPM leader P K Sreemathi for attempting to create a riot in the state following the bomb attack at AKG centre. The complainant alleged that within 10 minutes of the incident, the two leaders pinned the blame on the Congress and claimed that it was an act of terror

KANNUR: Even the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup could not be arrested, said LDF convener EP Jayarajan in reply to the reporters in Kannur regarding the investigation on the AKG Centre attack. “Several governments have come and gone but nobody could arrest Sukumara Kurup. There are many such cases. The police investigation is going on in the right direction. Those who attacked the centre would do anything to escape from the police,” said Jayarajan. When asked for his comments on state Congress chief K Sudhakaran’s remark, Jayarajan said he doesn’t deserve a reply. Sudhakaran had accused Jayarajan of sending the attackers to the AKG Centre. “I don’t want to stoop to a level so low to give a reply to Sudhakaran. I don’t have any idea about how to make a bomb or how to throw it. knows it. So you should better ask him about the bomb,” said Jayarajan. COMPLAINT AGAINST JAYARAJAN AND SREEMATHI Social activist Navas Paichira has lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police demanding to register cases against LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and CPM leader P K Sreemathi for attempting to create a riot in the state following the bomb attack at AKG centre. The complainant alleged that within 10 minutes of the incident, the two leaders pinned the blame on the Congress and claimed that it was an act of terror