Kerala man who stood up to cops alleges custodial torture

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Chirakkuni man who was taken into custody after he objected to the police’s direction to him and his wife to leave Thalassery Pier at night on July 5 said he was tortured by the officers. CP Prathyush, 31, was speaking to reporters after he was granted bail by the Thalassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday. He was released from Thalassery sub jail around 5pm and was greeted by his parents, relatives and friends who were waiting outside.

Prathyush was arrested by the police while he was with his wife Megha near Thalassery Pier around 10pm. He was charged with attacking the police and disrupting the duty of police officers. “The charges slapped by the police against me are fake and false. I will go ahead with the complaint against the police that I was brutally beaten up in custody,” said Prathyush.

“They had ensured that there was no visual evidence as they had dragged me to a place in the station where there was no CCTV camera coverage before beating me up. This is a clear violation of human rights and I will fight till I get justice,” said Prathyush.

As per the police case, Prathyush had attacked Thalassery principal SI R Manu and civil police officer Prajeesh when they asked him and his wife to leave the place as it would not be safe for them to stay there at night.

In her complaint, lodged with City Police Commissioner R Ilango, Megha said when Prathyush questioned the police for asking them to leave the place, the officers got angry and started beating him up, she said in her complaint.

