Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of monkeypox, likely to be country's first case

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Published: 14th July 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who returned from UAE three days ago developed symptoms of Monkeypox, a viral infection similar to Smallpox, said Health minister Veena George on Thursday.
He could be the first Monkeypox case in the country if confirmed for the virus that has created a health scare in several countries.

“He is under observation and his sample has been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation. The final results are expected by Thursday evening,” said the minister.

“The returnee had contact with a person who is a confirmed case of Monkeypox. The UAE returnee is in quarantine and we have also put his family under observation.” she added.

ALSO READMonkeypox Panic or not? 

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. The symptoms include the formation of blisters along with fever. The virus can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids or respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in 57 countries including USA, Canada, Australia, European countries, Africa etc infecting over 8000 people.

