STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rode bike at 16, now youth must wait till 25 for driver's licence

Moreover, the registration of the vehicle he drove was cancelled for a year.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Minors driving vehicles beware! The court has started getting stricter. A Kozhikode youth, who rode a two-wheeler at 16, became the first to be punished three years later under the amended underage driving rules. He has been barred from obtaining a licence until he turns 25. Moreover, the registration of the vehicle he drove was cancelled for a year.

According to the Kozhikode RTO, the verdict must be an eye-opener to the juveniles who drive vehicles violating the rules and regulations of the motor vehicle department (MVD) and also the parents who take pride in their children using a vehicle before obtaining licence.

The new clauses in the Act came into effect on September 1, 2019. According to the new provisions with regard to underage drivers, the guardians or vehicle owners shall be held guilty in case of an offence by a juvenile. A fine of Rs 25,000 with three years imprisonment will be imposed on them, besides cancelling the vehicle registration.

‘Court verdict a lesson to those who flout rules’

As per the amended Act, the juvenile involved will be tried under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, apart from denying licence till the age of 25.But in this case reported in Kozhikode, the court decided to go slightly soft in terms of punishment. It also specifically warned the juvenile vehicle users to take this case as a lesson.

“The case was registered around three years ago when the boy, hailing from Vattakinar, was 16. He was caught by the MVD officers near the Calicut Arts and Science College riding a scooter. We haven’t seen such an exemplary verdict in the past three years since the Act was amended. This is indeed a lesson to all riders who flout rules,” Kozhikode Road Transport Officer P R Sumesh.

“Punishments such as denial of licence till the age of 25 will definitely make juveniles — and their parents — think twice before using vehicles without a valid licence,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
driving licence Kerala
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp