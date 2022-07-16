Kerala film body may opt for flexible ticket rates, to form disciplinary panel

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The meeting called by the Kerala Film Chamber (KFC) on Friday discussed various issues plaguing Mollywood. One of the prime concerns repeatedly pointed out by the Malayalam film fraternity is the failure of the movies released in the theatres.The meeting saw representatives from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and distributors association interacting with officials of the film chamber.

KFC member G Suresh Kumar said, everyone at the meeting was concerned about the films not setting the cash registers ringing in theatres. “Unlike pre-Covid times, people are now reluctant to come to the theatres to watch films. Of the 77 movies released in theatres this year, only seven managed to make a profit,” he said.

At the meeting, the issues were analysed in depth and everyone came up with suggestions, he added. According to him, there was no conflict of opinions at the meeting. “Everyone involved in the industry wants to overcome the present crisis,” said Suresh Kumar. He said everyone agreed that much needs to be done to attract the audience back to the theatres.

“For this, a suggestion was to have flexible ticket rates. As per this, the full price will be charged during weekends and on weekdays, the ticket price can be slashed by 50%. This will be an attractive offer for the audience,” he said.“It has been an oft-repeated complaint raised by the producers’ association that the lead actor always seek very high remuneration.

We have raised this issue with AMMA representatives and urged them to discuss this among their members to arrive at reasonable remuneration packages. We have scheduled another meeting in August with AMMA, FEFKA and FEUOK representatives to discuss this.”

Another important decision taken was to to set up a monitoring or disciplinary action committee. “There have been incidents of indiscipline in the industry. These incidents have put a huge blemish on the industry’s name. Hence, it has been decided to form a disciplinary committee that will look into such incidents seriously and initiate action,” Suresh Kumar said.

KOCHI: The meeting called by the Kerala Film Chamber (KFC) on Friday discussed various issues plaguing Mollywood. One of the prime concerns repeatedly pointed out by the Malayalam film fraternity is the failure of the movies released in the theatres.The meeting saw representatives from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and distributors association interacting with officials of the film chamber. KFC member G Suresh Kumar said, everyone at the meeting was concerned about the films not setting the cash registers ringing in theatres. “Unlike pre-Covid times, people are now reluctant to come to the theatres to watch films. Of the 77 movies released in theatres this year, only seven managed to make a profit,” he said. At the meeting, the issues were analysed in depth and everyone came up with suggestions, he added. According to him, there was no conflict of opinions at the meeting. “Everyone involved in the industry wants to overcome the present crisis,” said Suresh Kumar. He said everyone agreed that much needs to be done to attract the audience back to the theatres. “For this, a suggestion was to have flexible ticket rates. As per this, the full price will be charged during weekends and on weekdays, the ticket price can be slashed by 50%. This will be an attractive offer for the audience,” he said.“It has been an oft-repeated complaint raised by the producers’ association that the lead actor always seek very high remuneration. We have raised this issue with AMMA representatives and urged them to discuss this among their members to arrive at reasonable remuneration packages. We have scheduled another meeting in August with AMMA, FEFKA and FEUOK representatives to discuss this.” Another important decision taken was to to set up a monitoring or disciplinary action committee. “There have been incidents of indiscipline in the industry. These incidents have put a huge blemish on the industry’s name. Hence, it has been decided to form a disciplinary committee that will look into such incidents seriously and initiate action,” Suresh Kumar said.