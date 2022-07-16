STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala film body may opt for flexible ticket rates, to form disciplinary panel

The meeting called by the Kerala Film Chamber (KFC) on Friday discussed various issues plaguing Mollywood.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Theatres, Cinema Halls

Representational image of an empty theatre.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The meeting called by the Kerala Film Chamber (KFC) on Friday discussed various issues plaguing Mollywood. One of the prime concerns repeatedly pointed out by the Malayalam film fraternity is the failure of the movies released in the theatres.The meeting saw representatives from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and distributors association interacting with officials of the film chamber.

KFC member G Suresh Kumar said, everyone at the meeting was concerned about the films not setting the cash registers ringing in theatres. “Unlike pre-Covid times, people are now reluctant to come to the theatres to watch films. Of the 77 movies released in theatres this year, only seven managed to make a profit,” he said.

At the meeting, the issues were analysed in depth and everyone came up with suggestions, he added. According to him, there was no conflict of opinions at the meeting. “Everyone involved in the industry wants to overcome the present crisis,” said Suresh Kumar. He said everyone agreed that much needs to be done to attract the audience back to the theatres.

“For this, a suggestion was to have flexible ticket rates. As per this, the full price will be charged during weekends and on weekdays, the ticket price can be slashed by 50%. This will be an attractive offer for the audience,” he said.“It has been an oft-repeated complaint raised by the producers’ association that the lead actor always seek very high remuneration.

We have raised this issue with AMMA representatives and urged them to discuss this among their members to arrive at reasonable remuneration packages. We have scheduled another meeting in August with AMMA, FEFKA and FEUOK representatives to discuss this.”

Another important decision taken was to to set up a monitoring or disciplinary action committee. “There have been incidents of indiscipline in the industry. These incidents have put a huge blemish on the industry’s name. Hence, it has been decided to form a disciplinary committee that will look into such incidents seriously and initiate action,” Suresh Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mollywood KFC Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)
KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp