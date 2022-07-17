By Express News Service

The CPI has always been more cautious about its ‘left purity’ than its dominant partner CPM, despite its organisational weaknesses. Kanam Rajendran, CPI state secretary, had been a critical voice within the LDF just like his predecessors. But, has he softened, of late? The communist leader answers this and more in an interaction with TNIE as part of Express Dialogues series. Excerpts:

The Pinarayi 2.0 government has completed a year in office. In its second avatar, the government seems to be constantly mired in controversies. There’s a perception that Pinarayi 1.0 was better?

As far as public impression about the government’s performance is concerned, it’s not just about government’s initiatives… Prevalent political atmosphere too gains importance. Kerala’s political environment has become more aggressive. Opposition parties, be it Congress or BJP, instead of functioning as parallel lines, have taken the agitational route and are working together, which seem to draw more attention. This gives the mistaken impression that the present government has more than its actual share of shortcomings.

The CPI too, like the CPM, has gone for new faces in the cabinet. How do you rate their performance?

It was the CPI that started such an experiment. We introduced fresh faces in the cabinet, bringing in the single-term rule for ministers, and three terms for MLAs. This is to ensure the flourishing of new ideas and fresh faces. Elected representatives in the long run tend to become a part of the establishment. We wanted to change that. We are satisfied with the performance of the CPI ministers in the government.

The CPI has always functioned as a corrective force within the LDF. Though pretty vocal in the beginning, there’s criticism of late that the CPI has mellowed down a lot?

It was you (the media) who gave us the title of a corrective force. We have always held our ground within the LDF based on our political beliefs. The Left front itself was shaped in 1980, as a result of our political stance. Till then, the Left parties used to squabble with each other. It was the CPI that prevailed upon the Left parties to join forces, based on the prevailing political situation in the country at the time. Since then we have always been at the forefront, both defending and strengthening the LDF. This is imperative, especially in today’s national political scenario. The media too acknowledges this and hence branded us as the corrective force within the front. The party has never shied away from pointing out lapses in the implementation of the LDF’s declared stance. This is done within the LDF or during CPM-CPI bilateral talks, and if not resolved on rare occasions, we make our stance clear in public too. That’s to ensure the non-dilution of what LDF has always stood for.

Does the LDF debate policy decisions of the government? For instance, was there a debate within the LDF on the pros and cons of the Knowledge Economy Mission?

Bilateral talks between CPM and CPI are being held often, though not every week. The LDF now has certain limitations due to the multitude of parties. News is leaked to the media even before discussions are held within the front.

As far as the concerns over Knowledge Economy mission are concerned, do communist ideals thrive anywhere in the world today? Making statements based on an imaginary world is futile. Liberal policies are in place everywhere. We are striving to bring in an alternative. To what extent can we go against the general economic policies of the Centre? Most public sector units are being disinvested. Kerala is still able to ensure that PSUs remain strong.We can only take on the load that we can handle. The Centre is not very forthcoming in its support. So what’s the point in still hanging on to a 1948 approach?

The initial enthusiasm of the government regarding SilverLine project seems to have waned. What is CPI’s position?

Right from the beginning we knew that the Centre’s permission was required for this project. CPI is not against any developmental project. We believe in development that promotes co-existence of man and nature. We have made it clear that while implementing the project, all concerns raised by stakeholders will be addressed. No development project can be implemented without the consent of the people. As per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, the government will ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation. But can a citizen insist that he will stay under one specific survey number only?

State is reeling under an acute financial crisis. Has CPI studied the issue?

Kerala’s fiscal health is definitely a concern. We need to urgently redefine the state’s priorities. In the last five years when social security across the globe was in tatters, Kerala remained a global model. Now, there are reports of AIDS patients and sickle-cell anaemia patients not getting welfare pension.This ought not to have happened in Kerala. Though we earmark funds for these, at times we are unable to implement the same on time.

There are reports that CPM is trying to lure the Muslim League into the Left fold?

Currently there’s no such thing on LDF’s agenda. Our opposition towards IUML is purely political. We have otherwise earlier associated with the League. Political parties join the Left front based on shared ideologies, not based on personal likes or dislikes. The Muslim League is yet to change its political stance towards the LDF. Religion continues to be the mainstay for the League while Left parties promote secular ideologies.

There is a controversy over the sudden removal of KSEB chairman. Is it fair to act against officers who try to streamline the functioning of their departments by taking some tough steps?

The issue there was between the officers’ association and chairman. The KSEB Officers’ association doesn’t have trade union rights. The governments normally support officers who work hard for the betterment of organisation. In this case, there seemed to be issues on both sides. Moreover, changing officials is a prerogative of the government. There were chairmen who were removed after a year and those who had completed five years.

There is a rumour that the CM suggested the removal of Dr B Ashok as KSEB chairman in the cabinet meeting. Does the CM interfere with roles and functioning of other ministers?

I don’t think the CM interferes. All India Services is a portfolio handled by the CM. Transfer and postings of IAS, IPS and IFS officers come under his jurisdiction.

KSRTC is in a crisis and unions are on a protest. Staff are complaining about not getting salary on time and also about largescale contract appointments to KSRTC Swift.

The CPI is of the view that the interest of the state transport corporation should be protected. How can this be done without employees being paid their wages? If we look at the revenue figures, the corporation made huge collections in the last few months. But, employees are still not being paid their wages. This reeks of gross mismanagement. How can they recruit contract employees at lower wages when the corporation has already handed over recruitment to PSC? With a weak minister at the helm, officers have been indulging in highhandedness against the workers.

BJP has started preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha poll. Are other parties worried?

BJP is a party that focuses entirely on election. They do social engineering and create divisions in society to ensure electoral win. See, what is happening in the presidential election. When opposition parties united to field a candidate, they brought in a candidate and divided that unity.

Is the opposition serious about this threat? Do you think the NDA government will be unseated in 2024?

Regional parties have different interests and agendas. They may not unite easily for a common cause. But, there will be a time when that happens. See, what happened in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka was a doll in the showcase of capitalism. Businessmen here had told us fairy tales of success of tourism in Sri Lanka. What happened now? There is no alternative. See in Nepal. When there was a crisis, a strong political force emerged. Nepal Communist Party, Maoists and Nepali Congress were all there. In Sri Lanka, there is no opposition and people organise protest themselves. Decimating the opposition is a key characteristic of globalisation. Profit is the only important thing. In a society, where profit is supreme, justice can’t be served.

Earlier, during the period of Harkishan Singh Surjeet and A B Bardhan, the left parties took the lead to unite secular parties. Why are you not playing the catalyst now?

We had done all those when BJP had only two MPs in Parliament and Congress was the main enemy. Now, RSS is the enemy, not BJP. When we say politics, they say communalism. We can oppose politics with politics. When there is a conflict between politics and communalism, the victory will be for communalism. The same Hindus have been living here since independence. But, they were not communal. When they (RSS) succeeded partially in communalising them, there was a temporary win for them. The only solution is to strengthen secular forces and ensure their unity.

The Congress which is supposed to lead such a movement is also getting weaker. Do you think Congress can still be an alternative of BJP?

The line between Congress and BJP is getting thinner. Could we ever imagine a former CM of Congress joining BJP? Captain Amarinder Singh (former Punjab CM) is joining BJP. The lack of unity among the opposition is the major crisis we now face. In 2018, 23 secular parties joined together to fight the BJP. But, when 2019 elections came, that unity suddenly disappeared. We need to understand that BJP only had 31% and 37% vote share in 2014 and 2019 elections. That means, majority is with the opposition, which stands divided. Nobody is able to unite them.

How do you rate the new state leadership of Congress? Has opposition become more aggressive?

Congress won’t come back to its past glory in Kerala. The leadership is facing several issues and they are unable to take unanimous decisions. It is true that they organise more protests now. The incumbent leadership promotes negative politics, both inside and outside the assembly. But masses who support Congress won’t accept negative politics.

CPI is entering the phase of district conferences. There are new rules on age limit and term limit for leaders. Can we expect a new, younger leadership? Are you seeking a third term?

We have decided that 40% of the new state council should be made up of leaders less than 50 years of age. District secretaries will have an upper age limit of 65 years. State and national leaders have an upper age limit of 75 years. In all committees, 15% seats will be reserved for women. All these amendments will be included in party constitution and the upcoming congress is expected to ratify that. We are resolved to induct a young and dynamic leadership. State secretary can continue for third term. The state conference will decide on the new secretary.

Recently, in several districts, rebel workers from CPM joined CPI. Is there any particular reason for that? Is CPM disappointed with you for accepting workers expelled by them?

Over 10,000 new members joined us in the last one year and many of them had worked for other parties. There were several who came from CPM too, but, we don’t want to reveal the exact number. In Kannur and Kasaragod, we got several members who came from CPM. In Malappuram, we got many new members from other parties. I don’t think CPM has any serious opposition to this. After all, they are strengthening another left party and not joining the BJP.

Kanam Rajendran has become the topmost CPI leader in the state. But, you didn’t become a minister? Do you feel any sense of disappointment? Can we expect you again in parliamentary politics?

I had been an MLA for two terms, representing my home constituency. In the third contest, I lost by around 2,000 votes. And the rule limiting the number of contests is applicable to all. There are several dedicated workers who haven’t even become an MLA. In this old age, I don’t have any such ambitions (of becoming a minister). When I moved to organisational work, I dedicated myself totally to that and I am fully satisfied with what I do now.

TNIE team: B Sreejan, Anil S, Sovi Vidyadharan, M S Vidyanandan, Unnikrishnan S, B P Deepu (photos), Asif BR (video)

