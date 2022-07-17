MM Mani targets CPI’s Annie Raja; don’t try to frighten me, she snaps back

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/IDUKKI: The political row that ensued the controversial remarks by senior CPM leader MM Mani against RMP’s K K Rema, has now snowballed into an open confrontation between Mani and CPI national leader Annie Raja.Responding to Annie Raja’s criticism against him, Mani made demeaning remarks against the CPI leader too, thus drawing flak from various corners including the CPI Idukki unit, Kerala Mahila Sangham and AIYF. CPI Idukki secretary said Mani speaks the language of those propagating Manusmriti.

The open tussle between a CPM veteran and CPI national woman leader has created unrest within the Left front too.Meanwhile Opposition UDF has continued with its demand seeking Mani’s apology and is gearing up to stage a strong protest inside the Assembly on Monday too. The Opposition further alleged that it was the chief minister himself who has been harbouring the Idukki strongman. Pinarayi meanwhile kept mum on all questions on Mani.

Even as his remarks kicked up a row, Mani refused to budge. On the contrary, on Saturday he targeted CPI’s Annie Raja in response to her criticism. Refusing to correct his remark made in the House against Rema, Mani went on to make insinuations to the effect that “Annie, is in Delhi, not here...We who are in Kerala only know what we are facing here. I don’t care about what she says,” he said.

This led Annie to retort that all efforts of Mani to intimidate her would be a futile exercise. Terming Mani’s statement highly condemnable and anti-women, Annie said it’s for Mani’s political party to assess whether such derogatory remarks against women are in the right spirit. “I have been agitating on the political forefront in Delhi for long. Even Narendra Modi and Amit Shah couldn’t frighten me,” reminded Annie Raja.

CPI Idukki secretary K K Sivaraman unleashed a scathing attack on Mani for his remarks against Annie. What Mani said about Annie is applicable to CPM leader Brinda Karat too, said Sivaraman.“If that be the case, then where’s Brinda Karat conducting her business? Earlier too Mani has made such derogatory remarks about women. An individual’s culture is reflected in his words. Mani has constantly been using abusive language,” Sivaraman pointed out.

“For long they have tried to justify the vulgar statements made by Mani that he is just a common man spouting a colloquial tongue. Does that mean that commoners in the district indulge in disrespectful language against people around them? Terming Mani as a commoner each time cannot hence be justified,” he said, while urging Mani to show more decorum when making public statements.

Sivaraman also highlighted the role of the Left in upholding women’s empowerment, while reiterating that the Left has always prided itself over its heightened sense of culture. “Those who propagate the Manusmriti communicate in a similar vein. I don’t know if Mani has turned into a propagandist of Manusmriti,” he added.

Mani’s remarks against Annie invited criticism from other corners too. Expressing their strong resentment, Kerala Mahila Sangham state secretary P Vasantham said no one should be under the impression that women can be silenced with such remarks. The AIYF leadership too condemned the remarks. Mani should correct his anti-women statements and be more mature in his responses, said AIYF state executive.

It was while speaking in the assembly on Thursday that Mani made an unkind remark against UDF legislator Rema, widow of slain RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan.

KANAM REFUSES TO COMMENT

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran refused to get drawn into the Mani versus Annie Raja tussle. Responding to media questions on Mani’s remarks against Annie, Kanam said it’s for them to sort it out. On Saturday too, the CPI state secretary reiterated that it was for the assembly speaker to take a call on Mani’s remarks, as it was made in the House.

T’PURAM/IDUKKI: The political row that ensued the controversial remarks by senior CPM leader MM Mani against RMP’s K K Rema, has now snowballed into an open confrontation between Mani and CPI national leader Annie Raja.Responding to Annie Raja’s criticism against him, Mani made demeaning remarks against the CPI leader too, thus drawing flak from various corners including the CPI Idukki unit, Kerala Mahila Sangham and AIYF. CPI Idukki secretary said Mani speaks the language of those propagating Manusmriti. The open tussle between a CPM veteran and CPI national woman leader has created unrest within the Left front too.Meanwhile Opposition UDF has continued with its demand seeking Mani’s apology and is gearing up to stage a strong protest inside the Assembly on Monday too. The Opposition further alleged that it was the chief minister himself who has been harbouring the Idukki strongman. Pinarayi meanwhile kept mum on all questions on Mani. Even as his remarks kicked up a row, Mani refused to budge. On the contrary, on Saturday he targeted CPI’s Annie Raja in response to her criticism. Refusing to correct his remark made in the House against Rema, Mani went on to make insinuations to the effect that “Annie, is in Delhi, not here...We who are in Kerala only know what we are facing here. I don’t care about what she says,” he said. This led Annie to retort that all efforts of Mani to intimidate her would be a futile exercise. Terming Mani’s statement highly condemnable and anti-women, Annie said it’s for Mani’s political party to assess whether such derogatory remarks against women are in the right spirit. “I have been agitating on the political forefront in Delhi for long. Even Narendra Modi and Amit Shah couldn’t frighten me,” reminded Annie Raja. CPI Idukki secretary K K Sivaraman unleashed a scathing attack on Mani for his remarks against Annie. What Mani said about Annie is applicable to CPM leader Brinda Karat too, said Sivaraman.“If that be the case, then where’s Brinda Karat conducting her business? Earlier too Mani has made such derogatory remarks about women. An individual’s culture is reflected in his words. Mani has constantly been using abusive language,” Sivaraman pointed out. “For long they have tried to justify the vulgar statements made by Mani that he is just a common man spouting a colloquial tongue. Does that mean that commoners in the district indulge in disrespectful language against people around them? Terming Mani as a commoner each time cannot hence be justified,” he said, while urging Mani to show more decorum when making public statements. Sivaraman also highlighted the role of the Left in upholding women’s empowerment, while reiterating that the Left has always prided itself over its heightened sense of culture. “Those who propagate the Manusmriti communicate in a similar vein. I don’t know if Mani has turned into a propagandist of Manusmriti,” he added. Mani’s remarks against Annie invited criticism from other corners too. Expressing their strong resentment, Kerala Mahila Sangham state secretary P Vasantham said no one should be under the impression that women can be silenced with such remarks. The AIYF leadership too condemned the remarks. Mani should correct his anti-women statements and be more mature in his responses, said AIYF state executive. It was while speaking in the assembly on Thursday that Mani made an unkind remark against UDF legislator Rema, widow of slain RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan. KANAM REFUSES TO COMMENT CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran refused to get drawn into the Mani versus Annie Raja tussle. Responding to media questions on Mani’s remarks against Annie, Kanam said it’s for them to sort it out. On Saturday too, the CPI state secretary reiterated that it was for the assembly speaker to take a call on Mani’s remarks, as it was made in the House.