Weak minister, mismanagement by officials to blame for KSRTC mess: Kanam Rajendran

The crisis in KSRTC is due to gross mismanagement by officials, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. With a weak minister at the helm, officers have been indulging in highhandedness against the workers, Kanam said while interacting with TNIE as part of ‘Express Dialogues’ series. “The CPI is of the view that the interest of the state transport corporation should be protected. But how can this be done without employees being paid their wages? If we look at the revenue figures, the corporation made huge collections in the last few months. It was a record collection, but employees are still not being paid. This reeks of gross mismanagement of KSRTC,” said Kanam. He also came down heavily on the managing director for his decisions on appointments to the corporation. “Appointments to KSRTC were being made through the PSC. Overnight, a decision was taken empowering the managing director to appoint anyone he likes. How do we agree to such arbitrary changes? How can he take decisions on such policy matters?” asked Kanam. Kanam also expressed his resentment over such issues not being discussed within the Left front. “We have always fought against contractual jobs across the globe, but the same is ironically being implemented here. These issues are yet to come up for discussions within the front. Had there been such talks, would the CITU and other unions have gone on a strike? The CPI doesn’t have a recognised union in KSRTC,” he said.