Home States Kerala

'Aanayoottu' festival in Thrissur turns celebratory with 53 elephants, huge crowd

Fifty-three elephants including the celebrity tusker 'Thechikottukavu Ramachandran' were present during the elephant-feeding ceremony.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Aanayoottu festival

Representational image (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As rain relented for a while, and with hundreds of devotees in attendance, the 'Aanayoottu' ceremony was held at the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple with fanfare on Sunday. Fifty-three elephants including the celebrity tusker 'Thechikottukavu Ramachandran' were present during the elephant-feeding ceremony organised by the Sree Vadakkumnathan Kshethra Upadeshaka Samithi.

Marking the beginning of the ceremony, main priest Payyappilly Madhavan Namboothiri gave the first ball of cooked rice mixed with herbs and medicines to Vadakkumnathan Chandrasekharan, the eldest among the jumbos present.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K Rajan honoured the elephant with a 'ponnada'. As this was the first 'Aanayoottu' with the participation of so many elephants after the COVID outbreak, a large number of people thronged the temple premises right from the morning. 

While many were busy counting the elephants that lined up around the temple, others made video calls to their dear ones to show the beauty of Vadakkumnathan temple, a UNESCO heritage site, and the elephants gathered for 'Aanayoottu'.

Many elephant lovers waited for Thechikottukkavu Ramachandran, the second tallest elephant in Asia, as the partially-blind tusker rarely appears in public events these days.

The tusker was welcomed with claps and joyous cries, even as many used the opportunity to photograph the giant tusker. For the 'Aanayoott'u ceremony, which completed 38 years on Sunday, the organisers used about 500 kg of rice mixed with jaggery, ghee and turmeric powder. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aanayoottu ceremony Sree Vadakkumnathan temple Thechikottukavu Ramachandran
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp