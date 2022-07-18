Home States Kerala

'Destructive': SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan slams Kerala government's 'SilverLine' project

Criticising the state government, Bhushan said it has undertaken the project without conducting any preliminary study.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:35 AM

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has termed the Kerala government's SilverLine project "destructive".

Criticising the state government, Bhushan said it has undertaken the project without conducting any preliminary study. "Several thousands of people will be affected due to SilverLine, which is nothing but a destructive project," Bhushan told reporters during a programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists at Kesari Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

On the Lok Sabha Secretariat's decision to ban several "unparliamentary" words, when the monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday, Bhushan termed it a wrong move.  "Parliament is a stage which should be seeing open debates. Firstly, the Modi Government should be giving the people the promised Rs 15 lakh. Other things can be dealt with later," he added.

