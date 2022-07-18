Home States Kerala

ICSE Class X results: Kerala records 100 pass percentage, two students among national top three

All the 7,823 students who appeared for the examinations from 162 affiliated schools in the state became eligible for higher studies and this included 4,113 girls and 3,710 boys

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded 100 per cent pass in the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE). The success rate was higher than the all-India pass percentage of 99.97 per cent. Bringing added cheer to the state, two students from Thiruvananthapuram figured in the all-India top three merit positions. 

All the 7,823 students who appeared for the examinations from 162 affiliated schools in the state became eligible for higher studies. This included 4,113 girls and 3,710 boys. Last year too, the state recorded a 100 per cent success rate when the all-India pass percentage was 99.98 per cent.    

Athira SJ and Gowri Arun of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, were placed in the all-India second and third merit positions respectively. While Athira's top score was 99.6 per cent, Gowri scored 99.4 per cent.

Owing to their high scores, Athira and Gowri bagged the first and second ranks, respectively, at the state level. Vishnu U Prabhu, also of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, clinched the third spot. 

3,682 OBC, 203 scheduled caste students qualify

Malavika Kishore and Devashree Vishnu from L'ecole Chempaka, Thiruvananthapuram, and Joshbee Biny and Nayana Shaji Mekkunnel of Mar Athanasius International School, Ernakulam, also shared the third rank.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages and nine foreign languages and one classical language. A total of 3,682 OBC category students, 203 Scheduled Caste students and 10 Scheduled Tribe students were also among those who became eligible for higher studies.

