In-flight protest against Kerala CM: Travel ban for EP Jayarajan and two Youth Congress workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IndiGo airlines has reportedly imposed a travel ban on LDF convener EP Jayarajan for three weeks and youth congress workers Farzeen and Naveen Kumar two weeks in connection with the Youth Congress protest inside the aircraft last month.

The decision was taken based on the report by the internal inquiry committee of IndiGo airlines.

Speaking to the media, EP Jayarajan, however, said he has not received any such notice.

Meanwhile, former legislator KS Sabarinadhan was summoned by Shankhumukham Assistant Commissioner of police to appear before the police on Tuesday in connection with a complaint against him for conspiring the protest. Earlier, a WhatsApp message by him calling for a protest inside airlines was doing rounds on social media.

The Youth Congress workers had protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 13 inside an IndiGo aircraft when it landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Kannur. LDF convener EP Jayarajan had pushed down the protestors to stop them from reaching near the Chief Minister.

The ban on Jayarajan and youth congress workers was following the inquiry report stating that Jayarajan and the workers had violated Rule(1) of the airlines. They were banned on domestic as well as international flights.

The youth congress workers received the notice dated July 16.

Farzeen told The New Indian Express that he and Naveen received the notice from IndiGo airlines and it is mentioned that they have violated Rule (1) of civil aviation. Earlier, the committee had recorded statements from Jayarajan and youth congress workers.

