Home States Kerala

Kerala Anti-Corruption Bureau to prepare database on corrupt government officials

Idea behind the proposal is to provide services on platforms that will root out amoral practices 

Published: 18th July 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (Express Illustration)

Image for representational purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will take the help of technology and intelligence collection to launch a special project to weed out corruption in the state.

As part of this effort, a special database of known corrupt officials in all the government departments will be prepared. The database will be updated regularly through concerted action and collection of specific intelligence, said Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham.

For intelligence garnering, an intelligence team well trained in the trade will be developed. Once a database of corrupt officials is prepared, close surveillance will be mounted on such elements. The intelligence team will also develop more information required for conducting trap operations and prepare a repository of information on the agents, who operate hand in glove with government officials to assist in corruption.

Vigilance proposed procuring specialised software for online monitoring and detection of grafts. Digital gadgets for surveillance and recording will also be made available. Vigilance also pushed forward the idea of the total digitization of government services. The idea behind this proposal is to provide all the services on online platforms, which will root out corrupt practices. The bureau also suggested the implementation of an e-office in all the government departments and making all office files digital.

To tackle institutional corruption in arenas such as bulk purchases, Vigilance proposed purchases through the online platform Government e-Marketplace (GeM).  Another proposal is to standardise specifications for major goods/items so that the bidding process witnesses tight competition. The bureau also suggested the government not punish the government servants for their administrative mistakes. Another proposal to the government is to overlook genuine mistakes of honest officers and not to harass them for such errors. “The initial priority will be to detect corruption and take strong deterrence action,” Manoj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Kerala Corruption
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp