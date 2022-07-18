Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly session: Opposition to move on to key issues after minister's apology

While the Opposition legislators want former power minister MM Mani to apologise to RMPI leader KK Rema for making derogatory remarks against her, the CPM leadership is in no mood to relent.

Published: 18th July 2022

(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the assembly session reconvenes on Monday after the weekend break, the Opposition UDF is caught in a fix.  Its legislators want former power minister MM Mani to apologise to RMPI leader KK Rema for making derogatory remarks against her, the CPM leadership is in no mood to relent.

While Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has decided to register their protest against Mani, the UDF does not want to lose their opportunity to raise pertinent issues like gold smuggling case and power tariff hike as well as various submissions.

"We will continue our protest against Mani and the LDF government but, at the same time, we will raise pertinent issues in the assembly on Monday. The power tariff hike, gold smuggling case, issues faced by the people living in the coastal areas, AKG Centre attack and farmers welfare are just a few of the issues which have to be raised. It is really shameful that the CPM leadership is not correcting Mani," said Satheesan.

The Opposition is keenly watching the way in which the state leadership of the second largest ally in the LDF, CPI, will react to Mani's discourteous remarks also against the party's Annie Raja, general secretary of National Federation of Indian Women, though it had chosen to remain mum so far.

It should be recalled that the party state leadership had done the same even after the local police failed to register a case against SFI current state secretary PM Arsho who had physically and verbally attacked a student woman leader of CPI’s student wing AISF in MG University, Kottayam last October.

Congress to hold Raj Bhavan march

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Congress president Sonia Gandhi appears before the enforcement directorate in New Delhi on Thursday, the Thiruvanan-thapuram DCC will take out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan and stage a dharna at 11am. The protest march will begin from Museum Junction.

