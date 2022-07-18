Kerala reports second monkeypox case, patient a Dubai-returned Kannur native

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has confirmed second monkeypox case in the state on Monday. A 31-year-old man who came from Dubai on July 13 is the patient. He hails from Kanur and had arrived at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Dubai on July 13.

“He is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. His health is satisfactory,” said Health Minister Veena George. She also said that people who came in close contact with the patient are under observation.

The state reported the first case of monkeypox in the country in a 35-year-old man who returned from Abu Dhabi on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The government has asked five Southern districts for special alerts after it was found that 164 passengers who traveled with the patient are from these districts.

In the wake of a monkeypox case reported in the state, the health department has started a help desk in airports to identify passengers with symptoms and to ensure treatment for them.

People who have travelled to countries that reported monkeypox cases in the last three weeks or those having symptoms such as fever, rashes, blisters, headache, muscle pain, throat pain, difficulty in swallowing should approach the help desk. There shall be announcements regarding monkeypox in English and in Malayalam at the airports. The passengers with symptoms shall isolate themselves in a ventilated room for 21 days, the minister said.

