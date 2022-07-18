Home States Kerala

Monkeypox scare: Kerala government starts helpdesks at airports

Those with symptoms should be under quarantine for 21 days.  The health department organised an extensive training program for the prevention of Monkeypox.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of Monkeypox being confirmed in Kerala, the government has started to operate helpdesks at all the airports in the state to detect any symptoms and to ensure expert care for those coming from abroad. Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday. The help desk, manned by trained staff, can also be used for query resolution. 

The minister also said that isolation facilities have been set up in all districts. People who travelled to countries where Monkeypox has been reported in the past 21 days, should contact the airport helpdesk if they have symptoms such as fever, rash, blisters, headache, body aches, muscle pain, sore throat, and difficulty in swallowing food. 

Those with symptoms should be under quarantine for 21 days.  The health department organised an extensive training program for the prevention of Monkeypox. As many as 1,200 government and private sector doctors attended. The employees of the local institutions will also be given training.  

People are requested to call Disha helpline 104, 1056, 0471-2552056 if any symptoms are noticed.

TAGS
Kerala government Monkeypox Monkeypox helpdesks Kerala airports
