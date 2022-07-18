Over 1 lakh students appear for NEET-UG exams in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 1 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 in the state on Sunday.

NEET-UG the qualifying entrance exam for admission to medical courses including MBBS, BDS and Ayush courses was conducted at various centres in 12 districts in the state except Wayanad and Pathanamthitta. Ernakulam district had two centres Kochi and Angamaly.

The exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The candidates were allowed entry into the halls from 11 am to 1:30 pm. The entry was scheduled in a staggered manner to prevent crowding. Though there was isolated heavy rain at various parts in the state, the exam went smoothly as scheduled.

The dress code for students was followed strictly. Candidates were not allowed to wear full sleeve dresses. Those wearing traditional or ceremonial clothes had to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time and inform the in-charge about the same.

Only non-heeled slippers and normal sandals were allowed inside the halls. Jewellery, metal objects, any kind of watch, cameras, hat, belt, purse and hand bag were not allowed. The National Testing Agency, which conducted the exam had deployed two invigilators for every 12 students.

