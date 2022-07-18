Home States Kerala

Over 1 lakh students appear for NEET-UG exams in Kerala

Those wearing traditional or ceremonial clothes had to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time and inform the in-charge about the same.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

A NEET aspirant enters the examination centre at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra

A NEET aspirant enters the examination centre at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 1 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 in the state on Sunday.

NEET-UG the qualifying entrance exam for admission to medical courses including MBBS, BDS and Ayush courses was conducted at various centres in 12 districts in the state except Wayanad and Pathanamthitta. Ernakulam district had two centres Kochi and Angamaly.

The exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The candidates were allowed entry into the halls from 11 am to 1:30 pm. The entry was scheduled in a staggered manner to prevent crowding. Though there was isolated heavy rain at various parts in the state, the exam went smoothly as scheduled. 

The dress code for students was followed strictly. Candidates were not allowed to wear full sleeve dresses. Those wearing traditional or ceremonial clothes had to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time and inform the in-charge about the same.

Only non-heeled slippers and normal sandals were allowed inside the halls. Jewellery, metal objects, any kind of watch, cameras, hat, belt, purse and hand bag were not allowed. The National Testing Agency, which conducted the exam had deployed two invigilators for every 12 students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET NEET UG 2022 NEET exams kerala NEET exams
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp