Seeking ways to fight sea erosion: Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister V Sivankutty said the government has taken adequate measures for temporary rehabilitation of the families who are victims of sea erosion in Shanghumugham and Vettucaud areas. As many as 70 families are currently being housed in the government rescue shelters.

After visiting the coastal areas badly affected by sea erosion, the minister said the government is seeking ways to find a permanent solution for the issue. "We are examining whether the geo tube model that was tried in Poonthura can be replicated in other areas too," he said.

The minister said areas that require a sea wall will be identified and scope for their construction will be examined. "If there is a need for relocation of people, then a facility will be set up for that as well," he said. The government is actively considering the prospects of including the families facing the threat of sea erosion under Punargeham project to facilitate their rehabilitation, he said.

