Kerala HC seeks final report in actor assault case

The further probe, which commenced following certain revelations made by director Balachandra Kumar, was challenged by actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted the crime branch time till July 22 to complete the further investigation into the 2017 actor assault case and file a final report before the trial court. The high court passed the order while disposing of a state government petition seeking three more weeks to complete the probe.

The further probe, which commenced following certain revelations made by director Balachandra Kumar, was challenged by actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case. Dismissing Dileep’s petition, the court had directed the investigation agency to complete the probe on or before April 15, 2022. The deadline was extended first till May 30, and then till July 15.  

The crime branch sought another extension mainly on two grounds. First, to collect the cloned copy of the forensic image of the memory card from the forensic science laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, and to produce it before the court in a sealed cover. Second, to interrogate former DGP R Sreelekha regarding her remark that Dileep is innocent in the case.

