Right-wing club holds games ‘only for Hindus’ in Kasargod

Speaking for the club, a BJP panchayat member said Veera Kesari club organised these games on paddy field every year.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), disrupted a rural games organised "only for Hindus" and filed a police complaint against the organiser Veera Kesari club, a rightwing-controlled youth club, at Bayar in Paivalike gram panchayat.

"This is the third time the youths of Sangh Parivar are organising sports events only for Hindus here. We will not allow sports to be used to divide Kerala society," said Vinay Kumar, DYFI Manjeshwar block president.

A poster for the event organised by Veera Kesari club read: 'A warm welcome to Hindus'. On Sunday, he led a group of DYFI activists to Beripadavu, where Veera Kesari club organised sprints, tug of war and kabaddi on the waterlogged paddy fields. "We stopped the events and spoke to the organisers. We ensured the games are open to all," said Vinay Kumar. As a registered youth club, Veera Kesari should not have organised an event only for one community, he said. "We should use sports to bring people together, not divide them," he said.

DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj said the organisation would organise bigger games on the same paddy fields for all communities on July 20. BJP controls Pervody and Beripadav wards and the neighbouring wards in Paivalike panchayat. The party with eight members is tied with the LDF, which got to control the panchayat after winning a toss for the president's post.The BJP's Pushpalakshmi of Cheral ward won the toss for the vice-president's post. The UDF's IUML has only two members and Congress has one member.

"Only Hindus attend the club's events. The youths must have written welcome to Hindus because a lot of women participate in the games," said the female panchayat member, who requested anonymity.

