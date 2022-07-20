Actor assault case: Dileep to be charged with more offences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the 2017 actor assault case will add more charges against actor Dileep, the eighth accused. On Tuesday, the prosecution submitted before the Additional Special Sessions Court, which handles the trial in the case, that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed on Friday.

Sources said the investigation team will include charges of destruction of evidence and attempt to influence witnesses against Dileep. Similar offences will be charged against Dileep’s friend Sharath as well. However, Sharath is likely to approach the court against the move to include him in the chargesheet. The police claimed that Dileep viewed the sexual assault videos of the survivor and it was Sharath who gave the visuals to the actor, said a source.

