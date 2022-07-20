In-flight protest: Pinarayi rules out legal action against Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday rallied behind LDF convener E P Jayarajan, thereby ruling out any legal action against the latter for attacking the two protesting Youth Congress workers inside the IndiGo flight on June 13.

In a submission moved by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the assembly on meting out dual justice to the Youth Congress workers and Jayarajan, Pinarayi termed the antics of the protesters a “terror activity”.

Satheesan demanded that Jayarajan be slapped with a criminal case as the internal committee of IndiGo found him to have committed a Level 2 offence involving physical assault under the DGCA’s civil aviation requirements.

But Pinarayi countered it quoting Section 10 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982 (an act done in good faith could not be considered a violation). Pinarayi said Jayarajan was only trying to protect him from the YC workers who charged towards him with the intention of attacking him.

Pinarayi read out the leaked WhatsApp chat message purportedly of Youth Congress state vice-president K S Sabarinadhan urging his colleagues to board the flight and wave black flags at him.“The YC workers were part of a conspiracy to cause serious harm to me. My personal assistant and gunman were injured in the melee which actually saved me from the attack,” said Pinarayi.

He also recalled the previous assault attempts against him and took a jibe at Satheesan for calling the YC workers “children”, saying 19 cases have been registered against the duo in various courts.

THOSE WHO MAKE TROLLS ON ME ARE MAD, SAYS EP

Kannur: Those who make trolls on me are mad, LDF convener EP Jayarajan has said. EP, who reached his home district after the travel ban imposed by airline company IndiGo, told reporters it is one of the attribute of some comic characters. The CPM central committee member repeated his Monday’s statement that IndiGo should have honoured him for protecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s life after the Youth Congress workers tried to attack him in the flight. The state intelligence wing had informed the airline company that three persons had taken tickets under suspicious circumstances. Based on that, the company should have prevented the trio from travelling with the CM, said Jayarajan.

“I won’t have any travel difficulties due to the ban imposed by some particular company,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday rallied behind LDF convener E P Jayarajan, thereby ruling out any legal action against the latter for attacking the two protesting Youth Congress workers inside the IndiGo flight on June 13. In a submission moved by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the assembly on meting out dual justice to the Youth Congress workers and Jayarajan, Pinarayi termed the antics of the protesters a “terror activity”. Satheesan demanded that Jayarajan be slapped with a criminal case as the internal committee of IndiGo found him to have committed a Level 2 offence involving physical assault under the DGCA’s civil aviation requirements. But Pinarayi countered it quoting Section 10 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982 (an act done in good faith could not be considered a violation). Pinarayi said Jayarajan was only trying to protect him from the YC workers who charged towards him with the intention of attacking him. Pinarayi read out the leaked WhatsApp chat message purportedly of Youth Congress state vice-president K S Sabarinadhan urging his colleagues to board the flight and wave black flags at him.“The YC workers were part of a conspiracy to cause serious harm to me. My personal assistant and gunman were injured in the melee which actually saved me from the attack,” said Pinarayi. He also recalled the previous assault attempts against him and took a jibe at Satheesan for calling the YC workers “children”, saying 19 cases have been registered against the duo in various courts. THOSE WHO MAKE TROLLS ON ME ARE MAD, SAYS EP Kannur: Those who make trolls on me are mad, LDF convener EP Jayarajan has said. EP, who reached his home district after the travel ban imposed by airline company IndiGo, told reporters it is one of the attribute of some comic characters. The CPM central committee member repeated his Monday’s statement that IndiGo should have honoured him for protecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s life after the Youth Congress workers tried to attack him in the flight. The state intelligence wing had informed the airline company that three persons had taken tickets under suspicious circumstances. Based on that, the company should have prevented the trio from travelling with the CM, said Jayarajan. “I won’t have any travel difficulties due to the ban imposed by some particular company,” he said.