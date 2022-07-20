Home States Kerala

Kerala HC orders port trust to seize Russia-flagged ship

The court pointed out that the vessel is presently docked at Cochin Port Trust (CPT) within the territorial waters of the court.

Published: 20th July 2022

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest and seizure of Russia-flagged ship MV MAIA-I, which carries arms for the Indian Navy in Kochi, for non-payment of fuel charges of around Rs 1.87 crore to an Estonian firm.

“I am satisfied that a prima facie case warranting an ex parte order of arrest has been made out. Accordingly, a conditional order of arrest is issued,” observed the court.

The court issued the order on an admiralty suit filed by T X Harry of Karuvelippady, Kochi, the power of attorney holder of Bunker Partner OU, a company based in Estonia.V J Mathew, counsel for the company, argued that the claim for payment was related to the value of bunkers supplied to the ship. Bunkering is the supply of fuel for ships and includes the logistics of loading and distributing fuel. among available shipboard tanks.

The court pointed out that the vessel is presently docked at Cochin Port Trust (CPT) within the territorial waters of the court. The court ordered the CPT deputy conservator to execute the arrest warrant and effect the arrest, seizure and detention of the vessel.

