Lack of proper storage for plastic waste lands local bodies in a fix

Existing system by Clean Kerala Company faces strain due to sudden surge in quantity

Published: 21st July 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Since no segregation of waste is carried out prior to dumping of waste at the landfill site, the waste along with plastic wastes/polythenes often catch fire .
By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The failure on the part of Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL), which is tasked with comprehensive management of non-biodegradable waste, to ensure proper storage and regular collection of the same has landed several of the state’s local bodies in a fix. With the nation-wide ban on single use plastic (SUP) coming into force, local bodies across the state have started enforcing the ban and seizing tonnes of banned SUPs from the market. According to the estimates, Kerala generates around 633 tonnes of plastic waste daily, with the per person daily average put at 18.5gm.

However, the existing system put in place by the Clean Kerala Company Ltd -- the dry waste is collected by the Haritha Karma Sena units engaged by the local bodies --  has come under severe strain due to the sudden surge in the quantity of non-biodegradable waste. Several local bodies have come out against the CKCL demanding immediate movement of dry waste from Material Recovery Facilities (MRF). An official source said that the CKCL was pulled up by the  LSGD additional chief secretary over this.

Currently, the CKCL engages around 400 vehicles for transporting waste from various local bodies. With pressure mounting, the CKCL is gearing up to strengthen the waste collection mechanism.  Around 816 panchayats, 59 municipalities and six corporations have entered into an agreement with the CKCL. A senior official of the health wing of city corporation told TNIE that around 50 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste are lying at various facilities. “We have strengthened our collection system and Haritha Karma Senas are very active in many wards, but CKCL is turning a deaf ear. Several local bodies are facing similar issues. Even if we summon them, it takes more than 10 days for them to respond. By then the waste would have mounted,” said the official.  

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran said that CKCL was asked to ensure regular movement of dry waste. “The company has not paid heed. We are in the process of finding more land to set up more decentralised storage facilities to handle dry waste,” she said. It is believed that tonnes of dry waste have accumulated at several local bodies.

CKCL officials when contacted chose to pass the buck to local bodies, blaming the dearth of facilities for holding the dry waste. “ Based on the government order, every local body should have a storage facility of not less than 1,500 sq ft. Unfortunately, a majority of the local bodies do not have proper facilities and they blame us for not taking waste.

Especially the storage facilities of panchayats are just 100 to 200sq ft, which is grossly inadequate,” said the official, adding, grama panchayats and local bodies have gone in for full swing enforcement after July 13.“We have directed the district managers to empanel more agencies for waste movement. The plan is to deploy another 150  vehicles to address the issue,” said the CKCL official. A Kudumbashree  official said that  Haritha Karma Sena guidelines are pretty clear on the local bodies’ discretion to enter into an agreement with any qualified service provider for moving waste.

