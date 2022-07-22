Home States Kerala

African Swine fever reported among pigs in Kerala, decisions on culling after test results

"The two swines which were affected by the virus will be culled as soon as possible. Another 350 pigs in the affected farms will be kept under observation," said Rajesh V R, district Animal Husbandry

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (Kerala): African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting swines, was reported among pigs in Mananthavady, Wayanad district.

The disease was confirmed by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal. A total of 43 pigs had died in a farm in Mananthavady municipality and one pig in a farm in Thavinjal gram panchayat a week before.

There are 300 pigs in the farm in Thavinjal panchayat. Currently there are three animals showing signs of illness.

Following the outbreak of the disease, a team of experts under the supervision of Dr Mini Jose, chief disease investigation officer, Animal Husbandry department is controlling and monitoring the developments in Wayanad.

There are 4,740 piglets and 6,454 pigs grown by 244 farmers in Wayanad district. "The two swines which were affected by the virus will be culled as soon as possible. Another 350 pigs in the affected farms will be kept under observation. On Saturday, their samples will be sent to NIHSAD. The decisions on culling will be made only after receiving the test results. As of now, the swine fever cannot be spread to other animals as well as human beings," said Rajesh V R, district Animal Husbandry officer.

