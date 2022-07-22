Close down same-gender schools from next year, implement co-education in Kerala: Panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended closing down boys-only and girls-only schools in the state from the next academic year (2023-24) and directed the government to prepare an action plan for the implementation of co-education system in all schools.

In its order containing the recommendations, the commission said that ahead of the implementation of co-education system, the infrastructure facilities, including toilets, in schools should be improved. Awareness should also be created among parents about the importance of co-education, it said.

The child rights panel directed the Secretary, General Education and the Directors of General Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to inform it about the action taken within the next 90 days. The commission’s order came on a petition filed by Dr Isaac Paul from Anchal in Kollam, who pointed out that gender justice can be ensured in government and aided schools only if co-education system is implemented. The petitioner pointed out that co-education system will also help improve mental, emotional and social health of students.

The commission’s order referred to a report by the SCERT Director that co-education would help ensure gender justice and also promote mutual respect and acceptance among students. The report noted that various commissions, appointed to suggest ways to strengthen general education, as well as the national policy encourages co-education.

Concluding that co-education was part of the government policy, the commission said it viewed seriously that differentiation of schools into boys-only and girls-only still exists in the state like Kerala which gives huge importance to education.

“The commission understands that proper awareness needs to be created among parents of children studying in a few renowned girls-only schools in the state. The school authorities and Parent Teacher Associations should create awareness that giving admission to boys will not vitiate discipline on the campus or deny freedom to girl students,” the order said. The order also mentioned that the child rights panel took into account various provisions in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989; the Right to Education Act, 2009 and the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, while issuing the recommendations.

Key recommendations

Improve infrastructure facilities, including toilets, in schools ahead of the implementation of co-education system

Create awareness among parents about importance of co-education

