Dale View recalls fond memories of Droupadi Murmu, feels honoured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the nation gets the first tribal President in Droupadi Murmu, Dale View — a social development agency running various institutions in the capital - is basking in the glory of a visit by the new President a few years back. Shaiju David Alfi, CEO of Dale View, recalled the fond memories of a visit by Murmu and her long-term association with the organisation after her visit. “Her life’s journey is so tough, inspiring and motivating. She accepted our invite happily to take part in the 43rd annual celebrations of Dale View in 2018. We feel so honoured right now. She was here for three days and was very impressed with the social initiatives we have been doing. She wanted to replicate all these projects in Jharkhand. She even placed a proposal before the Jharkhand government,” says Shaiju David. He said that Murmu had invited them to Ranchi for further discussions to implement similar projects there. “We went there many times to help. She took efforts to launch an educational institution and other facilities on the lines of Dale View even after her retirement,” says Shaiju David.