Kerala reports third monkeypox case as another UAE-returnee tests positive

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6.

Published: 22nd July 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

The state reported the first case of monkeypox in the country in a 35-year-old man. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.

His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

