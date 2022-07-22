Youth Congress suspends two dissident leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress vice-presidents NS Nusoor and S M Balu have been suspended from the outfit for raising complaints against its president Shafi Parambil. The dissident leaders had approached the national YC leadership seeking action against Shafi on the controversial leaking of WhatsApp message which saw YC state vice-president K S Sabarinadhan being arrested.

It is learnt there was pressure from various quarters including the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Shafi to suspend Nusoor, an Oommen Chandy loyalist and Balu, a Ramesh Chennithala loyalist. The suspension order released by YC national secretary R Sravan Rao stated the two have been suspended from their roles and responsibilities pending inquiry for violating organisational code of conduct. A youth leader close to the suspended duo said the state YC leadership has cast aspersions on them citing that it was they who had leaked the WhatsApp messages.

