CBSE Thiruvananthapuram region tops Class X, XII exams again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, recorded the country’s highest success rates of 99.68% and 98.83% in the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations, respectively, in the results announced on Friday. Last year too, students from the region registered the highest success rates of 99.99% for Class X and 99.89% for Class XII in the country.

The all-India pass percentage was 94.4% for Class X and 92.71% for Class XII. While the national success rate saw a drop of 4.64% for Class X and 6.66% for Class XII than the previous year, the corresponding drop was only 0.31% and 1.06%, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram region.

Of the 67,938 students who appeared for the Class X exam from the region, 67,720 examinees, including 33,841 boys and 33,879 girls, became eligible for higher studies. Among the students who passed, the highest were from independent (private) schools (61,705), followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (4,566), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (1,164) and government schools (500). While Kerala alone recorded a pass percentage of 99.22, the success rate in Lakshadweep was 90% in Class X .

In the Class XII exam, 38,202 students appeared from Thiruvananthapuram region of which 37,754 became eligible for higher studies. They included 18,468 boys and 19,286 girls. Of them, 33,462 students passed from private schools, 3,661 from KVs, 972 from JNVs and 82 from government schools. The pass percentage of Kerala alone was 98.83% while it was 100% for Lakshadweep.

Two-term exam

Owing to the Covid pandemic, the two exams, for the first time, were conducted in two terms – Term one in objective mode and Term two in descriptive mode. Each term covered 50% of the portions. The syllabus was also reduced by 30% taking into account the loss of ‘transactional time’ due to the pandemic. “The weightage of Term one was fixed at 30% and Term two at 70% for theory. For the practical exam, equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms to prepare the final result,” the CBSE said in a press note.

FOR RESULTS

The results are available on: https://cbseresults.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in. They can also be accessed through the mobile app Umang (https://web.umang.gov.in). CBSE will also provide digital academic documents such as marksheets, passing certificates through its academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with digiLocker (https://cbse.digilocker.gov.in)

