Home States Kerala

Kottayam native wins World Para Athletics gold

A 28-year-old resident of Arpookkara in Kottayam won the high jump gold for India at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at Monterrey in Mexico on Thursday.

Published: 23rd July 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Unni Renu

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 28-year-old resident of Arpookkara in Kottayam won the high jump gold for India at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at Monterrey in Mexico on Thursday.

Unni Renu, who is with the Indian Army, had suffered serious injuries to his right leg in a motorbike accident three years ago. He is the lone Malayali in the Army contingent representing India in the para athletics meet.

Unni’s father K C Renu said his son was active in athletics, mainly jumping events, from his school days and had won many medals at the state and national levels. “When he was doing bachelor’s degree at St Thomas College, Pala, he contested in an event organised by Army officers. On seeing his performance, the officers invited him to join the Army,” said Renu of Thekkedathu, Arpookkara.

“Unni joined the Army in 2014.  Later, he won many medals for the Army in the high jump. However, a bike accident that happened when he was on leave three years ago changed his life. His leg suffered three fractures and a steel road had to be fixed. He was treated at the hospital in Naval Base, Kochi, and the Military Hospital in Pune.

With the steel road fixed in his leg, he continued his practice and the Army allowed him to contest in the para athletics meet,” said Renu, who along with wife Usha, has been running a makeshift tea shop near the Kottayam Medical College for the past 26 years.

He had won gold in the National Para Athletics Championship at Bhubaneswar in April, which gave him the opportunity to compete in the world meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottayam Kerala World Para Athletics
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp