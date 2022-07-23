Supplementary chargesheet filed in actor assault case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The team probing the 2017 actor assault case filed a supplementary chargesheet at the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate on Friday, indicting actor Dileep with additional charges including tampering with evidence. The police have also arraigned Dileep’s friend Sharath G Nair as accused in the chargesheet. Additional offences charged against Dileep — the eighth accused in the case — include causing disappearance of evidence under IPC Section 201 and destruction of documents or electronic records to prevent its production as evidence under IPC Section 204. Same offences were charged against Sharath as well.

The police filed the supplementary chargesheet following a further investigation based on the allegations levelled against Dileep by director Balachandrakumar, who said the actor had seen the visuals of sexual assault and attempts were made to influence witnesses.

So far, the police have filed three chargesheets in the case. When the case came up for hearing at the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi, which is holding the trial in the case, additional public prosecutor K B Sunil Kumar submitted that the supplementary chargesheet has been filed at the JFCM court in Angamaly.

The court then discussed the technical issues derived due to the submission of the chargesheet at the Angamaly court. As the trial is being held at the Additional Special Sessions Court, the magistrate court has to commit the fresh chargesheet to the Ernakulam District Principal Court, which will transfer it to the trial court. The court posted the case to July 27 for verifying these technical issues.

