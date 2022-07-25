Rabies death: Is Kerala health department ignoring quality check on vaccine?

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite a college student dying of rabies in Palakkad this month, the health department has given a cold shoulder to demands for a quality check on the anti-rabies vaccine used in the state.

Allegations have risen that the department did not make any serious effort to test the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine administered to the victim, ignoring experts’ concerns.

A preliminary inquiry by the drugs control department found that the vaccine doses, from the batch given to the 19-year-old girl, has been used up.

A health department officer said no specific instruction was given to the drugs control department to probe further and carry out a quality check.

The department spends over Rs 12 crore around three per cent of the government’s total medicine purchase on the rabies vaccine.

The girl had taken the anti-rabies immunoglobulin for additional protection along with four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine, as per schedule.

She is among the three victims who had completed the vaccine doses this year. But an investigation report submitted by the directorate of health services focused on the grave injury on the girl’s hand as the main cause of death.

The report did not find any need for a quality check on vaccines.

Earlier, the health department had vouched for the quality and storage mechanism of the vaccine.

“The quality of vaccines used to prevent diseases that cause certain death should be beyond doubt. The potency of anti-venom produced by these manufacturers is doubtful. The state shouldn’t compromise on quality when it comes to the purchase of anti-tetanus, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies products,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, paediatrics professor with MES Medical College, Malappuram.

The health department supplies hospitals with the rabies vaccines Human IP, produced by Human Biologicals Institute, and Rabies Antiserum IP, produced by Vins Bioproducts.

Dr B Aravind, director of the Kollam-based Companion Animal Hospital and Resource Centre, pointed out that Indian Immunologicals -- the parent company of Human Biologicals Institute -- was slapped with a hefty fine for the poor quality of vaccine for foot and mouth disease in July 2021.

“We cannot assume vaccine manufacturers maintain quality just because of the procedures laid out for quality. The probability of catching rabies is only 20% even if bitten by a rabid dog. So there is no logic in saying that the same batch of vaccine has been used for many people and only one died of rabies,” he said.

Dr U Nandakumar, chairman of Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), said the state’s supply chain mechanism should be rechecked.

Health Minister Veena George did not respond to TNIE’s calls.

