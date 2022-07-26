Joseph not amused, KC(M) pokes Congress ribs

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress Navsankalp Chintan Shivir’s resolution to expand the UDF by bringing back former allies and luring those unhappy with the Left front has suddenly brought the focus back to the two Kerala Congress factions -- Mani and Joseph.

While Joseph faction has been taken aback by the Congress move saying this was never discussed in the UDF, the Mani faction has poked the grand old party’s ribs saying it has realised the KC(M)’s worth at least now.

Kerala Congress (M) general secretary Stephen George told TNIE, “The Congress should first discuss why we were expelled from the UDF. Our party is satisfied under the Left Democratic Front and now Congress is dreaming that we will leave the Left front. It would remain just that -- a dream,” he added. In a scathing attack against Congress leaders, Stephen George said it was a big surprise that the Congress now feels that it wants to keep the minorities with them.

Sources said as part of damage control, the Congress leadership is keen on strengthening its foothold in the Central Travancore region by bringing back the various Christian communities which were once hailed as its traditional vote bank. The political resolution at the Kozhikode ‘Navsankalp Chintan Shivir’ also called for immediate measures to win back minority communities that deserted the UDF camp in the 2021 assembly elections and supported the CPM-led LDF.

Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph said the matter was the Congress’ view and it was not discussed in the UDF. “The disgruntled allies in the LDF will be welcomed and not those who quit UDF,” he told media persons at Thodupuzha on Monday. Joseph added that he didn’t know whether the KC(M) was dissatisfied in the left front.

Sources said the Congress has realised the fact that KC(M), which won five assembly seats in the 2021 elections -- Poonjar, Idukki, Kanjirappally, Changanassery and Ranni -- has considerable influence in the rubber belt of Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. In contrast, the KC (Joseph) is on the wane with its chairman Joseph trying hard to keep the flock together. The KC (Joseph) had won just two seats -- Thodupuzha and Kaduthuruthy -- in the last elections. Sources said KC(M) is capable of increasing its tally by winning Pala and Kaduthuruthy while KC (Joseph) may have to find new inspiration and strategy to revive itself, sources added.

The Congress also faced the same fate as they could not win a single assembly seat in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts in the last elections. Getting both the KC factions would be the only solution for it to better its chances of coming to power in the state, they added.

DON’T NEED LICENCE TO HAVE A WISH, KANAM MOCKS CONGRESS

T’Puram: The decision of the Congress’ Navasankalp Chintan Shivir to try and lure Left allies to the UDF fold ahead of the 2024 parliament elections has drawn a sharp response from Left parties. While LDF convener E P Jayarajan on Monday termed it a mere joke, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran mocked the Congress saying, “There is no need for a licence for anyone to wish for anything under the sun.” Making it clear that no party from the Left has plans to move to the UDF, Kanam advised the Congress to instead focus on preventing its leaders from flocking to the BJP.

The CPI has no opposition towards any party within the LDF, said Kanam, responding to questions on the presence of the Kerala Congress in the Left. In the Left front, all parties are accorded equal importance, Kanam said. “It’s normal to have criticism aimed against us in the party conference. Can they criticise the neighbours? Can they criticise the Tamil Nadu government? There will be criticism against the state government. That’s normal. What’s wrong in it?” asked Kanam, responding to questions on criticism that came up against the state government at the CPI party conference.

