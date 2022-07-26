Will explain my absence to Sonia Gandhi: Mullappally

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday said he would explain to party president Sonia Gandhi the reason for his absence at the recently concluded Kerala edition of Navasankalp Chintan Shivir. Mullappally told reporters in Kozhikode that he is a disciplined Congress man and doesn’t want to talk party matters before media. Mullappally was conspicuous by his absence at the Chintan Shivir held in his home district.

“Many serious matters were discussed at the brainstorming meet which was aimed at forming an action plan to prepare the party for the 2024 general elections. However, I could not attend the programme. But, some corners propagated misleading information in this regard,” he alleged.

