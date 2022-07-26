Home States Kerala

Will explain my absence to Sonia Gandhi: Mullappally

Mullappally was conspicuous by his absence at the Chintan Shivir held in his home district.

Published: 26th July 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday said he would explain to party president Sonia Gandhi the reason for his absence at the recently concluded Kerala edition of Navasankalp Chintan Shivir. Mullappally told reporters in Kozhikode that he is a disciplined Congress man and doesn’t want to talk party matters before media. Mullappally was conspicuous by his absence at the Chintan Shivir held in his home district.

“Many serious matters were discussed at the brainstorming meet which was aimed at forming an action plan to prepare the party for the 2024 general elections. However, I could not attend the programme. But, some corners propagated misleading information in this regard,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran Congress Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp