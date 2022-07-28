Actor abduction case: Ajakumar is special public prosecutor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V Ajakumar took charge as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 2017 actor assault case on Wednesday. He was present at the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi conducting the trial. Two special public prosecutors — A Sureshan and V N Anil Kumar — had resigned from the post.

Meanwhile, the supplementary charge sheet in the case filed by the probe team in the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate was transferred to the Additional Special Sessions Court. A letter in this regard sent by Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate was read out in the open court. It raised doubts about whether files of the case can be directly transferred from the magistrate court to the trial court.

