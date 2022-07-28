Home States Kerala

Arrest can’t be used as harassment measure: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state police chief to see to it that the police scrupulously follow the Supreme Court’s direction before arresting a person in a case. 

Published: 28th July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state police chief to see to it that the police scrupulously follow the Supreme Court’s direction before arresting a person in a case. The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Muhammed Rafi of Thrissur seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the inspector of police in Wadakkancherry.

The petitioner submitted that the police arrested him in total violation of the Apex Court’s judgment.The court accepted the affidavit filed by the inspector general tendering an unconditional apology and dropped the contempt of court proceedings.

In the Arnesh Kumar case, the Apex Court had categorically held that a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a prerequisite for arresting an accused in cases where offences punishable with imprisonment for a term which may be less than 7 years or which may extent to 7 years whether with or without fine.The court reminded the police that it cannot use the criminal justice process as a punitive tool or as a measure of harassment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp