IAS Sriram posting: Kanthapuram Sunnis flay LDF

KOZHIKODE: Strong resentment is brewing in the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar over the LDF government’s decision to post Sriram Venkitaraman, the accused in the death of journalist K M Basheer, as the Alappuzha district collector. The Kerala Muslim Jama’at, the feeder organisation of the group, has announced protests in front of the state secretariat and all district collectorates on Saturday against the IAS officer’s appointment. The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) and Sunni Students Federation (SSF) have announced their participation in the protests.

The Kanthapuram faction feels CPM has taken the group’s support for granted and believes the protests will send a strong signal to the LDF that Sunnis are no longer ready to stomach the snubbing. A source in the faction told TNIE that the agitation was finalised after discussions with the top brass.

“We cannot allow things to go like this,” he said. In a strongly-worded statement against CPM, the SSF said Sriram’s posting had shown that the government was with the hunter and not the victim.

“The government’s decision is highly deplorable and is a challenge to justice. The government, which should have asked the tainted person to stay away from important positions, has in fact appeased bureaucrats,” it said, adding that giving an important post to the accused is an insult to the public.

In another warning signal to CPM, Kanthapuram Sunnis have invited Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to the I-Day celebrations hosted by SYS in Kozhikode. Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar will attend the event.

Though there is nothing unusual in UDF leaders participating in the programmes of Kanthapuram Sunnis, the faction’s current move has set tongues wagging. Recent political developments, including IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty’s warming up towards CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan getting closer to Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, the leader of the rival faction of Sunnis, have added political significance to invitation to Satheesan.

