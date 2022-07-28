Home States Kerala

Kochi: 13-year-old boy killed, grandfather injured in building collapse

The deceased is identified as Harinarayanan, a native of Rayamangalam panchayat, South Paruthivayalippady.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 13-year-old boy was killed and his 82-year-old grandfather suffered serious injuries when the first floor of their double-storied house collapsed at Keezhillam near Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Harinarayanan, a native of Rayamangalam panchayat, South Paruthivayalippady. His grandfather, Narayanan Namboodiri, who suffered head injuries, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi.

The boy's sister Devika, who was sleeping on the first floor of the house, had a narrow escape as no major damage happened to it even if after hitting the floor. According to the fire and rescue officials, the incident occurred in the morning around 7.30 when the four walls of the ground floor collapsed to the floor.

The fire and rescue teams and the police used three earth movers to recover the stranded people inside the house. "It was after lifting the house with earthmovers that we were able to enter the house. The boy was lying on the sofa in the hall and was unconscious when we recovered him. The elderly person was lying on the coat in the bedroom with severe injuries on his head," said Joshi BC, a grade assistant station officer who was part of the rescue mission.

Fortunately, other members of the family, including Harinarayanan’s mother, father, and siblings, were at their ancestral property at the time of the accident. "Only the boy and his grandfather were  on the ground floor. The girl was on the first floor. They have ancestral property adjacent to the house and most of them were there at the time of the accident," said a police officer.

Locals rushed to the scene after hearing a loud noise and rescued the stranded girl, and later informed the fire & rescue team and the police. "The residents in the neighbourhood rescued the girl. Since no damage happened to the first floor of the house, she escaped unhurt," Joshi added.

Meanwhile, the fire & rescue team suspect that the continuous rain might have resulted in the weakening of the four walls, which were constructed using bricks. " Though the house was constructed using bricks, there were no pillars to support the concrete roof. The continuous rain may have weakened the bricks and that might have ended up in the disaster. We need to investigate more to find the exact reason behind the accident," said another officer with the fire and rescue department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Building collapse
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp