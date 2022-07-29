Insult of woman: Kerala vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran surrenders before police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran on Friday surrendered before police in connection with a case registered against him by a woman for allegedly insulting her and portraying her in bad light through social media.

Sooraj has been on the run for the past few days after the woman lodged a complaint with the police. He surrendered before Ernakulam South Police Station in the city. Police officials said he would be produced before the court after collecting his statement.

Sooraj made derogatory remarks against the woman in his video after she lodged a complaint against 'Crime' magazine editor T P Nandakumar alleging that Nandakumar had asked her to make an obscene video of a woman minister in the state.

As per her complaint, she was working for the magazine and in April, Nandakumar asked her to make an obscene video of the minister. When she refused, he allegedly verbally abused the woman.

