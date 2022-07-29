Home States Kerala

Insult of woman: Kerala vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran surrenders before police

Sooraj has been on the run for the past few days after the woman lodged a complaint with the police. He surrendered before Ernakulam South Police Station in the city.

Published: 29th July 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sooraj Palakkaran. (Photo | Instagram/soorajpalakkaran)

Sooraj Palakkaran. (Photo | Instagram/soorajpalakkaran)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran on Friday surrendered before police in connection with a case registered against him by a woman for allegedly insulting her and portraying her in bad light through social media.

Sooraj has been on the run for the past few days after the woman lodged a complaint with the police. He surrendered before Ernakulam South Police Station in the city.  Police officials said he would be produced before the court after collecting his statement.

Sooraj made derogatory remarks against the woman in his video after she lodged a complaint against 'Crime' magazine editor T P Nandakumar alleging that Nandakumar had asked her to make an obscene video of a woman minister in the state.

As per her complaint, she was working for the magazine and in April, Nandakumar asked her to make an obscene video of the minister. When she refused, he allegedly verbally abused the woman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abuse vlogger Kerala High Court social media
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp