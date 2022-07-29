Home States Kerala

SilverLine a burden on Kerala, Indian Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The railway minister has expressed doubts about the feasibility of the SilverLine semi-high-speed project.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:29 AM

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway minister has expressed doubts about the feasibility of the SilverLine semi-high-speed project. The minister indicated that the project can be taken forward only after detailed verification, as it could cause a major financial burden on both the state and the Railways. 

Speaking to a private television channel in Delhi on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there should be a detailed study on different aspects before going forward. “We have always maintained that it’s a very complex project. All aspects of the project including engineering, economical, environment and cost benefit should be studied in detail. Only then can it be taken forward,” he said. . 

The minister said the Union government has made it clear that the project should be taken forward only after seeking the opinion of experts in different fields like engineering and environment. “We should do the homework first and then go to the people before taking a final call,” he said. 

The minister added that a similar proposal from another state was not taken forward as it was not found viable due to multiple aspects. “These projects mean a huge financial burden on the state governments and Railways,” he said. 

