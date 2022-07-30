Home States Kerala

Kerala keen to acquire Biennale venue Aspinwall, but talks stuck at price tag

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari confirmed the discussions with DLF but said he was not privy to further details. 

Published: 30th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government is in negotiations to acquire Aspinwall House, a major venue of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), with DLF, the Delhi-based realty firm that owns the Fort Kochi building. 
Top sources said the state plans to acquire the property, built in 1867 and spread over 3.69 acres, through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“Though the government had published an acquisition notice in 2018, it lapsed following disagreements over the purchase price. Fresh talks are on,” said a source. It is learnt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at a meeting recently, had asked KMB organisers to ensure DLF provides the venue for fifth edition of the four-month-long art exhibition-cum-festival which begins on December 12. Simultaneously, government officers were directed to proceed with talks with DLF to bring down the purchase price. DLF had provided the space for free to KMB for its four editions. 

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari confirmed the discussions with DLF but said he was not privy to further details. “From what we know, the government has been in talks with DLF for the property for some time now,” he told TNIE. DLF could not be contacted for comments. Though DLF wants a big valuation of around `100 crore for the property, sources said it may not be easy as the land has several issues that would make it less attractive for other buyers, like a hotel group. 

Deal not likely to be finalised before Dec

A part of Aspinwall property comes under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). It is a heritage property, making new construction difficult. Moreover, the state government owns 1.29 acres of land at Fort Kochi, across the Aspinwall property in some areas. Sources clarified that the acquisition won’t mean that the property would belong to Kochi Biennale Foundation. 

“It just means the foundation can use it is as a permanent venue for KMB,” said a source.The fifth edition of KMB was postponed twice from December 2020 to its current December 12 date due to the Covid pandemic. “We don’t think the deal can be finalised before the start of this edition,” the source said.

KMB organisers said the Aspinwall property had been in a dilapidated condition before Kochi Biennale Foundation took over and renovated the entire area. “After we started KMB in 2012, the area received international attention,” said a KMB official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp