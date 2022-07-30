Home States Kerala

Madhu lynching: One more witness turns hostile

Two temporary watchers of the forest department, who had earlier turned hostile, were terminated from service.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One more witness in the Madhu lynching case has turned hostile during the hearing in court, taking the number of witnesses to have backtracked from their earlier position to 8. It was the 18th witness Kali Moopan, a watcher in the forest department, who turned hostile during the hearing at the special court for scheduled castes and tribes in Mannarkad on Friday. 

Two temporary watchers of the forest department, who had earlier turned hostile, were terminated from service. Of the witness from 10 to 17, all of whom had earlier given 164 statements, only Suresh, the 13th witness, stood firm on his statement. He said he had seen the first accused kicking Madhu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhu lynching case
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp