PM Modi to launch Kayamkulam NTPC floating solar plant on Saturday

The project is implemented at a cost of Rs 465 crore. A total of 2.16 lakh solar panels has been mounted on floaters.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The floating solar power plant of NTPC in Kayamkulam | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the 92MW floating solar plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Project at Kayamkulam at an online function on Saturday.

The project is implemented at a cost of Rs 465 crore. A total of 2.16 lakh solar panels has been mounted on floaters. The electricity thus generated will be transmitted to the KSEB pool. For this, a power-purchase agreement was signed between the KSEB and NTPC.

This is the largest floating solar power generating unit in the state and the second largest one set up by the NTPC. MP A M Ariff, MLAs Ramesh Chennithala and U Prathibha, District Collector Sriram Venkitaraman, district police chief G Jaidev and unit general manager S K Ram will attend the event.

Comments

