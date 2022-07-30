Youth Congress worker bangs window of Pinarayi’s car at Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major breach of security happened on Friday when a Youth Congress worker jumped in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s car holding a black flag and tried to smash the car’s side window glass. The CM was on his way to inaugurate the new CTP (computer-to-plate) machine at the Government Press at Kakkanad.

According to sources, anticipating the arrival of the CM, a group of Youth Congress workers had stationed themselves at a point en route to the press. “However, the police had removed the protestors from the site before the CM’s arrival,” said a source.

But some of the protestors, who had given the police a slip, regrouped and tried to jump in front of the CM’s car. While the cops managed to push back a few, one Youth Congress worker got near the CM’s car and banged his fist on the window while holding the flag, said the sources.

He was immediately removed by the police and the CM’s motor cavalcade proceeded to the press, added the sources. Similar protests by the Congress workers were witnessed at Kalamassery and Aluva. Police arrested and removed the protestors who tried to block the CM’s convoy.

Kodiyeri condemns attack on CM vehicle

T’Puram: The CPM leadership has strongly condemned the attack on the chief minister’s vehicle on Friday. “That the Congress party has engaged certain elements to incite violence against the chief minister is evident from this act,” said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. It’s evident that the Congress has made it some sort of an agenda to target the chief minister, Kodiyeri said. LDF convenor E P Jayarajan also condemned the attack on chief minister on Friday. The chief minister has been leading resistance against the Sangh Parivar policies and attempts to create communal polarisation, he said.

