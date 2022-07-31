India close to generating 175 GW of renewable energy: PM Modi

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 92-MW floating solar power plant set up at National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Kayamkulam unit to the nation through video conferencing on Saturday. The prime minister launched the solar project while participating in the grand finale of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047’, a programme organised to showcase the achievements in the power sector in the last eight years as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Speaking at the function, Modi said India had resolved to generate 175 GW of renewable energy by the time the nation completed 75 years of Independence. “So far, about 170 GW capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources. India is among the top four-five countries in the world in terms of installed solar power capacity,” Modi said.

“Today, many of the world’s largest solar power plants are in India. The plants built in Telangana and Kerala are the first and second largest floating solar plants in the country. The emphasis of the government is on saving energy. Saving electricity means enriching the future. The PM Kusum Yojana is a great example of this. We are providing solar pump facility to farmers and helping them install solar panels on the side of fields,” he said.The floating solar system was built in a 450-acre lake area near Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Project (RGCCPP) at Kayamkulam.

The power generated from the plant could light up around 26,000 households everyday. It could help reduce carbon emissions by 1.73 lakh tonnes every year. Implemented at a cost of Rs 465 crore, the project consists of around three lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV panels floating on water. The KSEB signed an agreement with the NTPC for purchasing power from the solar station at Rs 3.16 per kWh.



ALAPPUZHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 92-MW floating solar power plant set up at National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Kayamkulam unit to the nation through video conferencing on Saturday. The prime minister launched the solar project while participating in the grand finale of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047’, a programme organised to showcase the achievements in the power sector in the last eight years as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Speaking at the function, Modi said India had resolved to generate 175 GW of renewable energy by the time the nation completed 75 years of Independence. “So far, about 170 GW capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources. India is among the top four-five countries in the world in terms of installed solar power capacity,” Modi said. “Today, many of the world’s largest solar power plants are in India. The plants built in Telangana and Kerala are the first and second largest floating solar plants in the country. The emphasis of the government is on saving energy. Saving electricity means enriching the future. The PM Kusum Yojana is a great example of this. We are providing solar pump facility to farmers and helping them install solar panels on the side of fields,” he said.The floating solar system was built in a 450-acre lake area near Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Project (RGCCPP) at Kayamkulam. The power generated from the plant could light up around 26,000 households everyday. It could help reduce carbon emissions by 1.73 lakh tonnes every year. Implemented at a cost of Rs 465 crore, the project consists of around three lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV panels floating on water. The KSEB signed an agreement with the NTPC for purchasing power from the solar station at Rs 3.16 per kWh.