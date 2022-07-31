Home States Kerala

‘Padasala’ to provide political education to MYL workers

MYL state treasurer Ismail P Wayanad said a total of 25,000 members will complete the course in six month.

Published: 31st July 2022

MYL leaders Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Firoz and Ismail P Wayanad releasing the handbook of the programme at Koduvally on Saturday

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muslim Youth League (MYL), the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has launched a new programme titled ‘Padasala’ to provide political education to its members. The programme launched under Seethi Sahib Academia, will teach the members about the ideologies of IUML and other political parties in the country including the BJP and CPM. 

‘Padasala’ will also teach them about the Indian Constitution, extremist organisations, and the influence of various religions in the country. MYL state president Panakkad Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the state-level launch of the programme at Koduvally in Kozhikode on Saturday. More than 50 members participated in the session led by K Jafar Sadik and N T Abdulla Nisar. On the occasion, Munavvar Ali Thangal stressed the importance of learning the Constitution. “Our Constitution stands for a secular state. It is easy for a fascist government to influence the people who are not aware of that fact and the history of India. The programme will instill some valuable lessons in MYL members,” Munavvar Ali Thangal said.

MYL state treasurer Ismail P Wayanad said a total of 25,000 members will complete the course in six month. “The classes are arranged at all local bodies. We have selected a total of 330 trainers including teachers, advocates and journalists to provide classes to the members. Those who complete the 12-hour-long course in six months will receive a certificate of completion of the course,” said Ismail who is in charge of the programme.

There are many youngsters who are less aware of national and international politics, said MYL vice-president Mujeeb Kaderi. “The course will improve the knowledge of MYL workers on national and international politics. It will help them understand the values of the ideologies of the IUML. More batches will be trained under the same programme,” Mujeeb said.

