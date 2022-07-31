Home States Kerala

R Gopikrishnan, chief editor of Malayalam daily 'Metro Vaartha', dies

A well-known writer, Gopikrishnan co-translated Dan Brown's famous novel 'Da Vinci Code' to Malayalam with a journalist colleague in New Delhi.

R Gopikrishnan

Senior journalist R Gopikrishnan. (Photo | R Gopikrishnan Twitter)

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: Senior journalist and chief editor of Malayalam daily 'Metro Vaartha' R Gopikrishnan died on Sunday, his family sources said.

He was 65.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The senior journalist had not been keeping well for quite some time.

His end came at around 1.15 PM, they said.

Beginning his career with Deepika, a daily, Gopikrishnan worked as Deputy Editor of Mangalam in Kottayam and New Delhi.

Later, he also held the responsibility of Deputy Editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily.

A well-known writer, Gopikrishnan co-translated Dan Brown's famous novel 'Da Vinci Code' to Malayalam with a journalist colleague in New Delhi.

His cremation will be held in Kottayam on Monday with State honours.

