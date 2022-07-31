Smuggled gold worth Rs 983.12 crore seized in six years

Ajith Kannan By

KOZHIKODE: Gold smuggling through airports in the state continues unabated as the police have seized a total 2,774kg of yellow metal worth Rs 983.12 crore in the last six years. The seizures were made in 4,258 cases of smuggling through Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

As per the data of the revenue department under the Union ministry of finance, of the total quantity of gold intercepted, 585.79kg worth Rs 263.33 crore was seized in 2021-22 financial year in 675 cases, while 403.11kg of gold worth Rs 184.13 crore was seized in 652 cases in the previous year. The highest quantity of gold seized was in 2019-20 -- 766.68kg worth Rs 267 crore in 1,084 cases. However, the highest number of gold smuggling cases was registered in 2018-19. That year, the police recorded a total 1,167 cases of gold smuggling and seized 653.61kg worth Rs 163.91 crore.

A customs officer, on condition of anonymity, said the massive seizures of gold are an indication of effective preventive measures taken by them and other agencies. “In fact, the number of gold smuggling cases is lower in Kerala when compared to other states. Though the customs department is on high alert, a big portion of smuggled gold seized was by the police. That is why the number of cases is always high in Kerala,” the officer added.

“Gold smuggling, mainly through Kozhikode airport, has gone up manifold in the recent decades. The growth of the jewellery sector, high demand for gold and high import duty are the main reasons for the increasing number of gold smuggling incidents in Malabar region. Most of the cases had been registered against passengers who arrived from Gulf countries and they acted as carriers for smuggling rackets that offered high commission,” said the officer.

